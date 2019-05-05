News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-05 16:18:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Class of 2020 Joe Perkins' versatility warrants excitement

Pu75hpddh0lhgeoduau0
Joe Perkins (Rivals.com)
Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation.com
Editor

Earlier this afternoon, 3-star ATH Joe Perkins became the second member of the Class of 2020 to commit to the Colorado Buffaloes. Perkins played WR/FS in high school, and committed to CU following ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}