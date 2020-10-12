CUSportsNation - Chris Miller seeks more responsibilities on defense this season

After his year-ending injury at Arizona State last fall, and now in getting adjusted from a position change that has seen him leave his cornerback roots in the past in favor of the STAR hybrid position, he's ready for and seeking out more responsibilities within the Buffs' defense.

Playing the STAR backer should give him exactly what he's looking for on that front.

“It comes with a lot of responsibilities so there are a lot of things you have to know," Miller said. "You have to know the ins and outs of everything and every adjustment. I just take it as an opportunity to feel more responsibilities because in the future, I want more responsibilities.”

At 6-foot-2 and a bit north of 190 pounds, Miller expects his frame to be well-suited for the physical side of the job, i.e. stopping the run.

When asked to specifically describe his duties, Miller had this to say:

“I describe it as someone that’s very active in our defense. That’s pretty much how I see it. I do everything — I read the run, I cover, I’m checking the defense, communicating with the backers, the safeties — we do it all. Whatever coaches ask me to do, that’s what I do.”

Miller also indicated that Brett Maxie and Demetrice Martin have been moving him around within the defensive backfield. While he's taking the majority of his practice reps at STAR, he's also being inserted at times at safety.

“I’ve been working at everything — STAR, safety — you basically have to know the whole defense, so I’ve been working it all and just diving into my playbook trying to get us right and ready for Nov. 7," he said.

When he chatted with reporters recently, Miller was also asked if there is a NFL role model he has or someone in the League in general that he models his game after.Miller didn't name anyone specifically, but explained the kind of player he wants to be.

“I want to look like an effective, efficient and physical player out there when I play — someone that gives a great amount of effort and knows their responsibilities," he said."