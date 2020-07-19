CUSportsNation - Chris Miller, embracing the switch to safety, excited about Colorado's DBs

Any discussion regarding Colorado junior defensive back Chris Miller should begin with what defensive coordinator Tyson Summers had to say of him in late June.

"We were doing a Zoom donor meeting a couple of weeks ago, and one of the questions I was asked was ‘who do you feel like is going to be a player that really jumps out this season?’ and (Miller) was one of the first names I mentioned," Summers had said.

"I think that Chris is a guy that’s very talented. He’s got size, a lot of god-given ability in his ability to move and run, and he’s in year two of the system. What you’re seeing from him is a tremendous amount of growth and maturity in my opinion over the last 6-8 months."

"His ability gives him the versatility to play a safety position, to play a STAR position and obviously he can go play corner, which is what he’s done in the past."

Miller, despite missing most of the 2019 season due to a torn ACL suffered during last year's contest at Arizona State, has earned much praise from Colorado's coaches and as Summers put it, is a player the Buffs hold high expectations for as an upperclassman.

Thus, there were certainly some questions when Miller appeared at safety within a recently released pencil depth chart. The way Miller put it, Summers initiated his position change, one that the former has so far enjoyed.

“I always talked to coach Summers about wanting to do more when I could and he just called me one day and told me he wanted to see me at (safety) and I’ve just been doing it and learning the plays," Miller said. "The communications is the same for both corners and safeties except the safeties make the calls, so now I have that power and responsibility and I think I love it.”

While Summers had praise for Miller, who is now just shy of 200 pounds, Miller spoke for the entirety of Colorado's defense when discussing Karl Dorrell's move a few months ago to keep Summers in place as defensive coordinator.