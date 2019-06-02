Colorado added Chris Carpenter to their Class of 2020 Sunday night. The Rivals.com three-star out of Jacksonville, Texas is Colorado’s fifth commitment to this recruiting class and the second prospect to commit from the Lone Star State. Carpenter was committed to North Texas until he recommitted on March 30.

Carpenter received an offer from Colorado on April 10 and was heavily recruited by Colorado receiver coach Darrin Chiaverini. Last season during his junior season, Carpenter caught for 31 receptions for 501-yards with two touchdowns and also carried the football 24 times for 255-yards.

