CUSportsNation.com

This week, yardbarker.com released an article with their list of the top 25 coordinators in college football.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini was on the list, which was in no specific order.

"When Chiaverini took over the Buffaloes in 2016, he helped turn a miserable offense into a record-setting unit that won the Pac-12 South division," the yardbarker.com article said. "In addition to his co-offensive coordinator position, he's also the recruiting coordinator and has helped Colorado jump significantly up the recruiting ranks."

The writer of the article at yardbarker.com probably was unaware that Chiaverini has yet to actually call plays as a CU coach, as Brian Lindgren handled those duties. However, Chiaverini has had an integral role as co-coordinator, wide receivers coach, and recruiting coordinator.

With Lindgren moved to Oregon State, Chiaverini will take over as play caller and will implement his own schemes in the offense. He plans to "apply pressure" to opposing defenses.

"It's what we want to do — apply pressure from the beginning," Chiaverini said earlier in August. "We want to apply pressure by getting the ball in our playmakers' hands. If we can do that consistently, then tempo gets going. When tempo gets stagnant is when you have a negative play or no gain. But if you can get that first first down and start feeling that, it's a big thing. Our guys have trained at elevation to play fast, and that's what we want to do."

The Buffs graduated three key receivers from last year's team, but Chiaverini, who still coaches the receivers, feels confident about his playmakers at the position.

"I'm excited about the group," Chiaverini said. "Not only have we recruited really well, all our guys have a great work ethic. Look at Juwann Winfree, Laviska Shenault, Jay MacIntyre, Kabion Ento, K.D. Nixon, Tony Brown, Maurice Bell … we have an arsenal of guys who know what they're doing. They can stretch the field vertically, and they're also big receivers who can make plays on slants. I was impressed with them today."

