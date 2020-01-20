Soon-to-be senior Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, CO.) wide receiver Chase Penry was offered by the Buffaloes back in late June, following his performance at an individuals camp held in Boulder. As a junior with the Bruins, Penry caught a team-high 10 touchdowns and had 54 receptions for 646 yards. He along with teammates and CU signees Carson Lee and Jayle Stacks helped Cherry Creek to an undefeated season and Class 5A state title this past fall.

2021 WR Chase Penry of Cherry Creek High School (adidas)

For Penry, he's thus far taken his offseason to rest his body following a nagging abdominal injury that sidelined him for two regular season games before the Bruins' playoff run.

"I was dealing with some injury in the postseason, so I’ve just been resting my lower abs and I’ve been trying to put size on my frame on top, working out my upper body pretty hard this offseason," he said. "Once I get fully healthy the next couple weeks, I’ll really start conditioning, running and getting my speed better.” Since Penry got offered, he has doubtless become a player of interest for Colorado, as the Buffs look ahead to crafting the Class of 2021. “They’ve definitely made me a priority," he said. "They invited me to three or four games this (past) fall and I made three. They’ve talked to me a lot — I talk to (assistant head) coach (and receivers coach Darrin) Chiaverini like three or four times a week." Penry was in Boulder for the Nebraska, Arizona and Stanford games last fall and has continued to get to know Chiaverini as a coach and man. “Coach Chev’s resume is amazing," Penry said. "When he steps in a room you know what he’s talking about. He’s produced, developed and put a lot of great guys into the league, so he definitely has a presence when he walks in the room. When you shake his hand you know he’s a great coach. Just texting him, he’s a really cool dude. He asks me about my family, life — it’s not just about football. It really seems like he’s checking in.”

Of course, being close with the likes of Lee and Stacks means that the Buffaloes and Colorado are frequent talking points as Penry continues to navigate his recruitment. As Penry considers CU here and now in January, heading into spring ball, there's nearly enough Cherry Creek products on roster with the Buffaloes to fill out a combat platoon. LBs Jon Van Diest and Alec Pell, WR Dimitri Stanley, DL Dante Sparacoand S Curtis Appleton are all former Bruins filling out the ranks of Colorado's roster. "It’s pretty cool (and) definitely a plus of Colorado, having so many Cherry Creek guys up there," Penry said. "You’re playing against the top national talent with you guys who you grew up with.” Along with getting to know Chiaverini and there being familiar faces at Colorado, a main attraction of the Buffaloes to Penry is head coach Mel Tucker. “Just being up at the games this fall, and last year at summer camps, he’s very similar to coach Chev in that he’s got a presence," Penry said of Tucker. "He takes over a room. We were in the locker room in the fall (during) pregame, and his pregame speech — he’s got his guys playing. They want to run through a wall for him because he’s such a great guy and coach." "He can flip the switch from being really cool and conversational to saying ‘it’s business. It’s time to go.’” I really like that about him. He can be cool with you until it’s time to take care of business, when he’s going to push you and make you work. I really like that.”