“We’ve gotten that same amount of work — we haven’t been in a parking lot, thankfully, but we’ve put work in and have a very good feel for each other," he said. "I’ve got a feel for how they play — they’re two different receivers and two different skill types, even though they’re both immensely talented, so I feel like we have a good level of chemistry there and I would put it up there with the level of chemistry I had with Juwann.”

Montez has a reputation of going out of his way to build a relationship with his receivers. After CU beat Colorado State in 2017, he told the media that he often ran routes with former Buffalo and current Denver Bronco Juwann Winfree in apartment complex parking lots just to get reps in.

A major source of strength for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2019 will be having a senior QB in Steven Montez plus a upperclassman majority at wide receiver. One would certainly hope that good chemistry would exist between a seasoned QB and wideouts, who have now worked extensively together, and in the case of Montez's relationship with K.D. Nixon and Laviska Shenault, Jr. , that appears to be just the case.

Of course, Nixon and Shenault, Jr. certainly won't be the only guys catching balls in 2019. Colorado is expecting big things from the likes of Daniel Arias, Maurice Bell, Dimitri Stanley, Jaylon Jackson and more.

Shenault, Jr. led the team with 1,011 receiving yards in 2018 and likely would have had far more had he not been sidelined with injuries for three games. Nixon was next with 656 yards and his 13-reception day versus Oregon State was a season-high by a CU wideout.

But lest CU fans forget Tony Brown, too, who was third in receptions and yards and is the lone senior at his position on Colorado's roster. As for the younger guys, Montez certainly doesn't have the exact level of rapport with them that he's been able to craft with Nixon, Shenault and Brown, but after fall camp, that might not be the case anymore.

“It’s all about getting reps with them, making the throws with them and even missing throws — then coming back, making them again and fixing the problems that you run into," Montez said. "It’s all about trial and error and figuring out what works well for some guys and what works for other guys.”

For Montez, getting better himself comes with the territory of wanting to establish better chemistry with his WRs.

"I still have a ton of things I need to improve on, especially going into my senior year," he said. "My footwork needs to get worlds better. My football IQ is always going to improve, and as a quarterback your football IQ should always be improving, no matter how many years you’ve played the game or how many snaps you’ve taken. I guarantee you, if you ask Tom Brady, he’d say his football IQ is still growing to this day — those are things I’ve really been focusing on.

Rest assured, Montez and his wideouts seem poised to cause constant trouble for their opponents' secondaries.