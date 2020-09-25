CUSportsNation - Checking in with 2021 safety commit Trevor Woods

In late July, when Katy (James E. Taylor) Texas defensive back Trevor Woods announced a verbal pledge, it was a bit out of left field. Brett Maxie had offered him in early June but generally speaking, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect had largely flown under the radar leading up to his CU commitment.

Rivals South Central recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, who in August listed Woods as one of the region's (Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Mississippi) top underrated players, had this to say of him:'

Woods is an instinctual defensive back that can wear multiple hats, cover a ton of ground and isn't shy about lowering his shoulder. Last season, he accounted for 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, forced five fumbles and returned four interceptions back for scores. He flew well under-the-radar and Colorado was the benefactor.'

Woods had significant offers from the Ivy League and Pitt plus Arizona were the Power Five schools vying for his services, as well.

Overall, he himself admitted that he feels something of an underdog and that his recruitment could have been a bit more robust.Either way, he's happy with his commitment to Colorado and is eager to showcase what he can do at the collegiate and Pac-12 level.

“I feel like I probably could have had more bigger schools and that I should be ranked higher and all that, but part of that is that I’m just not a guy who puts himself out there like that, so it’s kind of my fault,But I’m fine where I’m at. Everyone will find out (about me) in college. I couldn’t be happier that I’m going to Colorado.”

On Thursday, the Katy Taylor Mustangs throttled Cypress Springs, 37-0, in Woods' Class 6A Region III season opener. With one game under his belt, he's glad to be back on the gridiron and looking forward to games every week.

“I can’t wait," he said. "We had a scrimmage last week and that was cool and all but I’m ready for the real thing.”

While Woods is tapped to play safety in college, he's hard to put into just one box given his versatility and physical nature. At face value, he seems a fair candidate to join the Buffs and be moved around in the defensive backfield.

Maxie himself went through a position change — quarterback to cornerback — at Texas Southern and has been vocal about his expectations for players he recruits and coaches he recruits to be versatile.