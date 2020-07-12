CUSportsNation - Chase Penry's verbal commitment remains solid

Colorado fans will certainly know that Chase Penry , the three-star state champion wideout from Cherry Creek, was the only Class of 2021 that verbally pledged during the Mel Tucker era who wound up staying onboard after Karl Dorrell was hired.

Since that coaching transition and as Dorrell has gotten settled, offers continued to roll in for Penry, with New Mexico, UNLV and Columbia all offering this spring.

While new opportunities are on the table for Penry, Dorrell appears to have sold him over the last few months as he and Penry have gotten to know each other. Specifically, Penry resonates with Dorrell's demeanor.

“We’ve caught up a lot," Penry said. "It’s been really nice to hear from him. I feel really good about where things stand. Obviously, I haven’t met him in person yet but I’ve been able to talk to him a lot and I’m really eager to meet him in person. I feel like my style is a lot more like coach Dorrell’s in that he’s more of a put-your-head-down-and-work kind of guy. I really relate to that and I feel like he’s a work horse vs. a show horse in that he’s putting his head down and getting stuff done. I can really relate to that style."

In other words, Penry's verbal commitment to Colorado should be considered solid.

“I do feel good about where things are and it’s easy — a lot of kids do — to get into the hype and attention of getting offers, but right now, my focus is bettering myself and just having a great senior year," he said. "I think at Cherry Creek, we have a really good chance to be one of the greatest teams in the history of Cherry Creek football, so I think I’m just focusing on having a great year and helping my team go 14-0 and win another state championship.”

Penry has created some social media buzz with a few videos that have surfaced on Twitter this spring and summer that show off some slick footwork, crisp routes and overall solid work.