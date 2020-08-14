CUSportsNation - Chase Penry's summer highlights (so far)

While nothing can make up for the reality that we'll be without Pac-12 sports until 2021, Colorado WR commit Chase Penry has provided Buffs fans with something of a bright spot via the numerous summer highlight reels he's posted on Twitter of him running routes.

The recent postponement of all fall sports competitions by the Pac-12 coupled with the Big Ten's postponement of football as well as other lingering concerns about the fall sports schedule has doubtless been a source or major depression for college sports fans everywhere.

Colorado fans will surely remember Penry as being the one Class of 2021 commit from the Mel Tucker era who stuck around and kept his verbal pledge to CU after Karl Dorrell and his new staff were brought on.

Penry won a CHSAA Class 5A state championship with Cherry Creek this past fall, recording 53 catches for 632 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bruins during their title run.

As a sophomore, he scored seven touchdowns and caught 56 passes for 704 yards.

Since last season ended and now about six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Penry has showed zero signs of slowing down, as the 6-foot-2, 200-pound soon-to-be senior has posted numerous video highlights showing the work he's put in this summer, all of which seem to create more anticipation for when he'll join the Buffs next summer.

Penry continues to display the ability to make tough catches in tight coverage, while his footwork and route running are also looking sharp. Below is a look at some of the highlights he's shared this summer via his Twitter.