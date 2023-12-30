Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is leaving for a job on Auburn’s defensive staff, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and reporting from 247 Sports.

Inconsistency proved to be an issue while Kelly served as Colorado’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the 2023 season. The Buffs had bright moments on that side of the ball but the performance of the group fluctuated throughout the season.

Ultimately, the cumulative performance landed CU at 127th in total defense and 121st in scoring defense out of 130 FBS teams. However, the Buffs ability to generate 20 turnovers was a highlight of the group, which helped in key moments.

In Kelly’s expected move to Auburn, he’ll be returning to not only his home state but also his alma mater and the program with which he began his coaching career. Kelly, born in Ozark, Alabama, was a defensive back for Auburn from 1986-1989 and later became a graduate assistant with the Tigers in 1993.