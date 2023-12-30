Charles Kelly reportedly leaving Colorado to join Auburn's staff
Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly is leaving for a job on Auburn’s defensive staff, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and reporting from 247 Sports.
Inconsistency proved to be an issue while Kelly served as Colorado’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the 2023 season. The Buffs had bright moments on that side of the ball but the performance of the group fluctuated throughout the season.
Ultimately, the cumulative performance landed CU at 127th in total defense and 121st in scoring defense out of 130 FBS teams. However, the Buffs ability to generate 20 turnovers was a highlight of the group, which helped in key moments.
In Kelly’s expected move to Auburn, he’ll be returning to not only his home state but also his alma mater and the program with which he began his coaching career. Kelly, born in Ozark, Alabama, was a defensive back for Auburn from 1986-1989 and later became a graduate assistant with the Tigers in 1993.
Kelly is expected to serve as a co-defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2024.
Prior to Colorado, Kelly was the associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Alabama from 2019 to 2022. He was the special teams coordinator and safeties coach at Tennessee in 2018. From 2013 to 2017, he coached at Florida State as the defensive coordinator for four of his five years with the Seminoles.
This offseason Colorado added multiple transfers transfers on the defensive side of the ball such as DL Anquin Barnes (Alabama), DL Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston), DE Quency Wiggins (LSU), DE Samuel Okunlola (Pitt), Keaten Wade (Kentucky), DB Preston Hodge (Liberty) and most recently LB DJ Lundy (FSU).
CU also signed four-star edge rusher Brandon Davis-Swain and defensive lineman Eric Brantley, Jr. during last week's early signing period.
This is the second change within the Buffs’ defensive staff this offseason with former defensive ends coach Nick Williams leaving Boulder to join Syracuse’s staff. Vincent Dancy was promoted into that role.