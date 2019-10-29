Colorado freshman CB K.J. Trujillo earned a 70.2 overall PFF grade last Friday vs. USC, the second-highest grade he'd earned in 2019. In total, WRs Trujillo was covering, mostly USC's Tyler Vaughns, were targeted 11 times, giving Trujillo the highest numerical workload out any CU defender in coverage.

Trujillo spoke with the media after Tuesday's practice and looked back on his performance vs. the Trojans while detailing how he's continued to progress throughout the season.