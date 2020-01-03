Catching up with new CU signee Jason Harris, coaches react to landing him
After the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida, Rivals' own Chad Simmons had the chance to speak with four-star DE and recent Colorado signee Jason Harris.
Harris signed an NLI with the Buffaloes on Dec. 1 but only publicly announced his commitment to CU during the second quarter of Thursday's All-America game.
Simmons caught up with Harris below while Mel Tucker and Co. reacted to the good news.
Caught up with new Colorado DE Jason Harris @JHS8_8 after the @AllAmericaGame and he is excited about playing for @Coach_mtucker in Boulder. #GoBuffs @GuerrieroCU @Rivals https://t.co/8zwDM6bl7h pic.twitter.com/dSaKArctsR— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 3, 2020
When @Coach_mtucker gets the call from @JSH8_8 that he has signed his National Letter of Intent!! Colorado signed 2️⃣ of the Top 🔟 players from the state of Arizona in @BrendenRice and @JSH8_8 #Relentless #SavageSea20n @CoachMikeCU @CoachCKap 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🗣🗣💯💯 pic.twitter.com/4mgWDly7yM— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) January 3, 2020
And when the papers come in 😤📝‼️ @geoffmartzen @ReedHeim pic.twitter.com/yDvtalCwl7— Coach Brian Michalowski (@CoachMikeCU) January 3, 2020
Colorado just got themselves a BEAST on the defensive line! @JSH8_8 announces his commitment to @CUBuffsFootball.#UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/fRs1nafdS9— All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 2, 2020