After the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida, Rivals' own Chad Simmons had the chance to speak with four-star DE and recent Colorado signee Jason Harris.

Harris signed an NLI with the Buffaloes on Dec. 1 but only publicly announced his commitment to CU during the second quarter of Thursday's All-America game.

Simmons caught up with Harris below while Mel Tucker and Co. reacted to the good news.