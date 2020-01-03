News More News
Catching up with new CU signee Jason Harris, coaches react to landing him

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

After the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida, Rivals' own Chad Simmons had the chance to speak with four-star DE and recent Colorado signee Jason Harris.

Harris signed an NLI with the Buffaloes on Dec. 1 but only publicly announced his commitment to CU during the second quarter of Thursday's All-America game.

Simmons caught up with Harris below while Mel Tucker and Co. reacted to the good news.

Jason Harris with his parents at the Under Armour All-America Game
Jason Harris with his parents at the Under Armour All-America Game (Jason Harris and his parents at the All-America Game)
