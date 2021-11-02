Catching up with McKinley Wright IV, who's chasing his dream in the NBA

After Colorado's loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last March, then-senior point guard McKinley Wright IV held back tears as his time as a Buffalo came to an end.

McKinley Wright IV makes his G League debut last Friday with the Iowa Wolves, the Minnesota Timberwolves' affiliate. Wright IV, a native of Minneapolis, is on a two-way contract with his hometown T-Wolves. (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Wright IV, Tad Boyle and the Buffs had reason to be disappointed. As far as on-the-court matters were concerned, it was the end of an era. Wright IV, D'Shawn Schwartz, Dallas Walton, Jeriah Horne and Maddox Daniels had all played their final game in a Colorado uniform; with their departure, leading into the 2021-2022 campaign, CU's roster was about to become defined by youth and inexperience. But bigger — far bigger — than anything basketball-related was the horrific mass shooting in Boulder on March 22, initial news of which made its way into Colorado's locker room as the team prepared to face the Seminoles. The senseless act of violence left 10 dead and shook the community of Boulder to its core, serving as a macabre backdrop to the Buffs' attempt to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1969. Needless to say, when Wright IV took the podium after Colorado's 71-53 loss, there were a lot of emotions. “Man, this hurts," Wright IV said. "I’m trying to hold back my tears again right now. I gave this university everything I had for four years." "...I’m so thankful for Colorado. I’m so thankful for Colorado for welcoming me, a small, 6-foot, skinny point guard from Minneapolis. This university changed my life." As Wright IV closed the book on his college career, he did so as one of the most successful men's basketball players to come through the University of Colorado. CU went 84-48 overall in Wright IV's four seasons as starting point guard, during which time he shattered the 37-year-old program record for career assists set by Jay Humphries in 1984. Wright IV, who racked up 683 career dimes in a Buffaloes uniform, also left his mark on the Pac-12 Conference itself, becoming the first men's hoops player to score 1,800 points, grab 600 rebounds and dish out 600 assists. All in all, Wright IV etched his name near the top of CU's leaderboards in a multitude of statistical categories, as he ranks second all-time at CU in career games started (130) and minutes played (4,339), sixth in points (1,857) and field goals made (668) and 10th in three-pointers made (133).

Tad Boyle and McKinley Wright IV share an emotional moment in the closing segment of Colorado's second round NCAA Tournament loss to Florida State last March (Josh Duplechian / Getty Images)

Minnesota gives McKinley Wright IV his shot at the NBA...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeg8J2XtvCdl7vwnZe78J2XsvCdmIDwnZe88J2YgfCdl64g8J2X oPCdl67wnZex8J2Xsjxicj48YnI+V2VsY29tZSB0byB0aGUgc3F1YWQsIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2luX3dyaWdodDI1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBraW5fd3JpZ2h0MjU8L2E+IPCfkLogPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JHcXd4WnZ1eTgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C R3F3eFp2dXk4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBUaW1iZXJ3b2x2 ZXMgKEBUaW1iZXJ3b2x2ZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVGltYmVyd29sdmVzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDIzNjY4NDQ4MDAxOTk0NzYzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In the months after Colorado's exit from the NCAA Tournament, Wright IV's attention turned fully to the 2021 NBA Draft at the end of July. His college resume was impressive: he'd earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in three straight seasons, establishing a reputation as a pass-first point guard, adept at creating scoring chances for others as well as rebounding impressively for being 6-foot-0. But while "heart, not height" doubtless worked at the college level, his modest frame (the T-Wolves roster actually lists him as 5-foot-11) was a knock against him as far as NBA scouts were concerned. While Wright IV's name ultimately was not called on July 29, shortly thereafter, the Minnesota Timberwolves signed him to a two-way contract with their G League affiliate Iowa Wolves. For Wright IV, whose hometown of North Robbinsdale is a mere few miles from downtown Minneapolis, his hometown Timberwolves had given him a shot at the next level. "I can’t really complain — I’m blessed and fortunate," he said. "I always thank God for putting me in the position I’m in. It’s crazy being away from my second home, which is CU." "Four years went by real fast, but I’m thankful for the opportunity coach Boyle gave me and now I’m back home with my Minnesota Timberwolves — hometown team, so I’m happy that they gave me this opportunity, as well.”

First NBA appearance, first NBA bucket...

Two-way contracts, a relatively new roster management mechanism to debut in the NBA, stipulate that a given player can be active for 50 of their team's 82 regular season games. Naturally, this allows for a decent amount of movement between the NBA and G League, or, in Wright IV's case, the Timberwolves and the Iowa Wolves. The NBA allows for each franchise to possess a pair of two-way players; Wright IV's counterpart in that regard is forward/center Nathan Knight. Throughout the T-Wolves' preseason, Wright IV averaged a bit over seven minutes a night, seeing action against the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers. As Oct. 20 approached, when the Timberwolves would kick off their 2021-2022 regular season against the Houston Rockets, Wright IV remained on roster. Late in the game, with Minnesota up big, he made his NBA debut. The first shot he took in the League, a three-pointer at the Target Center in Minneapolis, went in with a swoosh. “It was a blessing — it was a dream come true," he said. "I was back home in front of my friends and family, made a shot, I was excited, my teammates were excited for me and I felt pretty good. It’s just a blessing.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9raW5fd3JpZ2h0 MjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGtpbl93cmlnaHQyNTwvYT4mIzM5 O3MgZmlyc3QgKk9GRklDSUFMKiBOQkEgcG9pbnRzIPCfkY8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzMzRzNmVlBMWk0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zM0cz ZlZQTFpNPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pbm5lc290YSBUaW1iZXJ3b2x2ZXMg KEBUaW1iZXJ3b2x2ZXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGltYmVyd29sdmVzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUxMDEyNTU1NDA1NzI1NzA0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Finding a mentor in veteran NBA guard Patrick Beverley...

That Minnesota currently has a plethora of capable guards such as Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell has ensured that Wright IV has a lot of resources to observe and learn from. Beverley, who played oversees in Ukraine, Greece and Russia before debuting in the NBA, is similar to Wright IV in a number of ways, most notably frame, as he stands at 6-foot-1, weighing about 180 pounds. In addition, Beverley's reputation and track record as a tenacious defender is something Wright IV has looked to emulate, especially given his own proven abilities as a solid perimeter defender while in college, with a Pac-12 All-Defensive Team (2019-2020) selection among his accolades earned in Boulder. "I take pride in being a lockdown defender — that’s what’s gotten me this far and that’s what’s going to get me on the court in the NBA soon, so, defense is always my No. 1 priority, just trying to get stops and prove that I can guard multiple guys of different sizes — smaller, bigger, whatever the case may be," Wright IV said. "I always hang my hat on defense, ever since I’ve been playing basketball, and it’s gotten me a long way." Wright IV was appreciative of the assistance provided to him by the likes of Beasley and Russell, but Beverley, Minnesota's most experienced player and the only one older than 30, seems to have taken a particular interest in helping him out. "'PatBev,' he’s been my big — he holds me accountable for everything," Wright IV said. "He makes sure I’m in the gym early, he makes sure I’m getting extra reps in on off days, he’ll text me and (is) always checking in on me making sure I’m getting extra work in." "I’ve learned a lot from (Russell), 'PatBev,' Beasley — all those guys — but 'PatBev' has really put an emphasis on making me his rookie and helping me out throughout the process. He was in a similar position as I am and he knows what it takes, so he’s taking me under his wing.”

McKinley Wright IV's G League debut for the Iowa Wolves...

McKinley Wright IV defends NBA G League Ignite's Jaden Hardy during a game in Des Moines on Friday, Oct. 29 (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Wright IV debuted with the Iowa Wolves last Friday, starting at point guard and logging 33 minutes in an 98-87 win over NBA G League Ignite. He didn't have the hottest night offensively, going just 4-of-13 from the floor, but he managed to score 10 points, leading the Wolves with six assists while grabbing five rebounds and notching a pair of steals in the process. Defensively, Wright IV had an interesting challenge in guarding Ignite's Jaden Hardy, a former five-star Class of 2021 point guard from Nevada who received over 30 scholarship high schools coming out of Coronado High School in Henderson. Hardy opted to pass on playing college hoops and instead join Ignite, a developmental team for elite U.S. high school prospects, former college student-athletes and international players in its second season of operation. In guarding Hardy, who stands about four-and-a-half inches taller than Wright IV, he held him to 4-of-14 shooting (1-of-8 from long range) and 12 points total. “I think I did a really good job," Wright IV said. "There weren't many times he scored the ball on me...I think it was a good matchup, a fun matchup and (Wolves head) coach (Jeff Newton) gave me a challenge to be able to guard Jaden. He’s a really talented player. Obviously, he’s a five-star (recruit), a guy that score the ball in all three levels." Newton, who was named head coach of the Wolves early in September, had a chance to get a feel for Wright IV's abilities over the summer months. As Wright IV himself alluded to, and with Beverley providing further mentorship at the NBA level, Newton views Wright IV's ability to play solid defense as a major asset that can sustain him as a professional. “He’s super physical and he’s super athletic," Newton said. "He’s super fast and that carries into all parts of his game. Defensively, with me starting with him in summer league — I haven’t been with him that long — that’s where he made his impact. He’s able to get to the ball, pressure you and he can go rebound."

Work remains to be done: Wright IV aims to keep refining his craft while keeping an eye on CU this year

McKinley Wright IV defends a three-point shot from Ignite's Fanbo Zeng (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)