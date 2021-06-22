Carter Edwards sees Colorado as an ideal fit academically and athletically

Not too long after wrapping up an official visit at Colorado, three-star 2022 offensive tackle Carter Edwards verbally committed to the Buffs, giving CU eight pledges thus far into the current recruiting cycle.

Edwards had taken other official visits to Kansas State and Louisville this month, while holding other offers from notable programs such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Princeton and Harvard.

From the get-go, academics and the on-campus experience during his official visits looked destined to be big in Edwards' overall consideration.

From Colorado's coaching staff, to its aerospace engineering program, in which Edwards plans to major, all the major boxes were checked.

"It played a pretty big part," he said. "That was the plan from the beginning, to decide based off the official visits and basically they showed me the aerospace building and in hanging with the coaches, I just (felt Colorado) was the place."

With Edwards mentioning NASA or Ball Aerospace as companies he'd look forward to working for when his football days or over, the Buffs were sure to emphasize their engineering programs to him.

"Just by the numbers, I think (Colorado's) is ranked eighth overall in the nation," Edwards said. "The first thing I did when I landed was get a tour by one of the professors. I was just wowed by everything."

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound native of Hattiesburg, MS has originally headed up to Boulder earlier in the spring to check things out for himself.

While he was able to get a firsthand look at Colorado and Boulder, his trip well well before the NCAA recruiting dead period was lifted to begin the summer, so he was unable to converse with any of CU's coaches.

That was not the case on his recent official visit.

Austin "Big Salsa" Johnson served as his player-host and Edwards, along with his mom, dad and younger brother, were able to finally shake hands with the coaches who have been recruiting hi since February.

“I was really excited to finally do it in-person," he said. "I had been doing it on Zoom calls before, but I love all the coaches. Coach 'Rod,' coach Dorrell and I talked to coach Dorrell’s son, Chandler, a lot — they’re all great people.”

Edwards is the first offensive lineman to offer a commitment to Colorado for the 2022 class.

He mentioned doing some fine tuning to his technique before and early into his college career as something he wants to improve upon.

“A lot of coaches have told me I can bend well and I have really quick feet but I need to work on my technique," he said. "We’ll go through that in college, so I’m not too worried about it.”