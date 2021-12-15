Carter Edwards puts pen to paper, signs NLI with Colorado

Back in June, Hattiesburg, Miss., native Carter Edwards became the first offensive lineman to commit to Colorado for the Class of 2022 .

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound tackle chose the Buffs over other offers from Kansas State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Central Florida and others.

Edwards was initially offered and recruited by Mitch Rodrigue, whom Karl Dorrell fired mid-season after a disastrous performance by the offensive line on the road at Cal on Oct. 23, in which a season-high six sacks were allowed.

In Rodrigue's place has been interim offensive line coach William Vlachos, who had previously been serving in a quality control capacity with CU before Dorrell elevated him.

Since the Buffs' 2021 season came to an end, Vlachos has been very visible on the recruiting trail, checking in with Edwards in Hattiesburg alongside Dorrell at the end of November.

Edwards is joined by local (Aurora) product Travis Gray as the two offensive tackles CU brings in from the high school ranks this recruiting cycle.