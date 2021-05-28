Carter Edwards intrigued about Colorado ahead of June official visit
In mid-June, Class of 2022 offensive tackle Carter Edwards, a three-star prospect out of Hattiesburg (Presbyterian Christian) Miss. will be in Boulder on an official visit.The trip to Boulder from ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news