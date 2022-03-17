Carson Wells, long an underdog, ready for any and all NFL opportunities

Being an underdog is nothing new to Carson Wells . From the high school ranks, through his collegiate career at Colorado and now, as he prepares to wait for the NFL Draft, he's been overlooked as a football player.

Coming out of Bushnell (South Sumter) High School in Florida, Wells was ranked as a two-star recruit before signing with the Buffs' 2017 class.

His first year at CU that fall, in which he wound up taking a redshirt, was dominated by a leg injury that kept him from practicing full-time.

After developing into a dependable starter at outside backer for the Buffs in 2018 and 2019, Wells burst onto the scene in 2020, putting together a dominant six-game season.

Wells' average of 2.7 tackles per loss per game led the nation and he also posted 1.08 sacks per game in the COVID-condensed season, which ranked third in the Pac-12 and sixth nationally.

When all was said and done, he'd recorded 34 tackles, 14 of which were for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Then, as a senior this past season, Wells picked up right where he left off, posting 62 tackles (15 for loss) with 5.5 sacks.

However, Wells received little love outside of Boulder. Solid back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021 were met with only honorable mentions from the league's coaches for their postseason awards.

Wells, who tweeted a single word, "Disrespectful," upon being snubbed on the Pac-12's postseason awards late in 2020, has not forgotten the many times he's been overlooked in his football career.

“When you get to the tough times, whether it was here during workouts or pushing yourself for the Combine training, you remember every single little thing, every article — I had on my Twitter header for four or five years (a tweet) saying that I shouldn’t even be on the team after spring. I remember all of those — every single one," Wells said.