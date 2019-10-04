Carson Lee , Colorado's first commit for the Class of 2020, recently released via Hudl his mid-year highlights. The Cherry Creek (CO.) native's film shows a lot to be excited about. Lee's physical and unrelenting effort are obvious on-camera indicators of why Mel Tucker and Chris Kapilovic view him so highly. The video below appears to be solid evidence pointing to the likelihood of Lee getting to Colorado and being utilized on the offensive line very quickly

In the video below, Lee is a total heatseeking missile when it comes to handling defensive linemen and defenders in general that he's tasked with blocking. His explosiveness is impressive.

From the snap of the ball and through the blowing of the whistle, Lee is working at full speed, effort and intensity.

Lee is going to be a match made in heaven when he links up with Kapilovic and starts the process of developing into a Pac-12 offensive lineman — a foundation of which he clearly has already started to build, with impressive results.

Cherry Creek is off to a 5-0 start in 2019.