As if were any wonder regarding the promptness in which 2020 C Carson Lee would sign his NLI, considering he was Mel Tucker 's first commit, verbally pledging to CU less than three calendar months after the latter was hired, Lee affirmed expectations and this morning signed with the Buffaloes.

Lee has been invaluable to Tucker and his coaching staff's desire to craft a unique and powerful initial class. The soon-to-be Cherry Creek alum played a major role in bringing fellow three-star o-lineman Jake Wray into the fold.

In general, Lee has been one of Tucker's most consistent and genuine player assistants when it's come to taking pride in the program at CU and recruiting others to Tucker's cause.

Lee, like his father Shane in 1988 and grandfather Greg in 1968, went undefeated as a senior in high school and won a state title. As Cherry Creek's starting center, he showed a consistent knack for cancelling out opposing d-linemen and LBs while overall "moving guys against their will," as Chris Kapilovic likes to say.

With the Buffaloes losing incumbent senior center Tim Lynott heading into 2020, Lee should have a solid chance to show coaches what he's got and see the gridiron early.