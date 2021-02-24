Carlton Madden Jr.: "I feel really confident about Colorado"
By now, the peculiar recruiting situation that Georgia pass rusher Carlton Madden Jr. found himself in by mid-fall of last year should be pretty well-laid out.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news