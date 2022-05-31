California wideout Surahz Buncom begins lining up summer official visits

California wide receiver Surahz Buncom is beginning to take some steps that'll eventually lead into a decision day.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder out of Chula Vista (Mater Dei Catholic) Calif. has reeled in a multitude of offers, the majority of whom are after his services on offense.

Buncom caught a team-high nine touchdown passes last year for the Crusaders, who went a perfect 13-0 en route to a California Division 2-AA state title.

He also hauled in 30 catches for 467 yards during Mater Dei Catholic's unbeaten season.

That all said, a handful of the programs after him, such as Duke, San Diego State, Kansas State and Brigham Young, want him to play cornerback for them in college.

With a variety of offers and options now on the table, Buncom is looking to keep progressing through the recruitment process this summer.

“I’m at the point where I’m narrowing things down," he said. "I’m just being patient and really evaluating the schools — their prestige, academics, alumni network, offensive scheme. I’ll get down to a Top 5 soon and I’m looking to commit possibly in August. If I feel that the school is right, I’ll pull the trigger.”

Vic So'oto, while he was at Colorado, originally offered Buncom on behalf of the Buffs.

But with So'oto departing Boulder rather quickly for a job at Cal Berkeley a few months ago, receivers coach Phil McGeoghan has stepped in as Buncom's primary recruiter.

Buncom was hoping to visit CU unofficially earlier this spring for the Buffs' annual Junior Day, but ultimately was unable to make it.

That said, things appear to be going well between he and McGeoghan.

"He’s definitely a smart guy," Buncom said. "He’s pretty chill. I can definitely tell how honest and transparent he is. I like the approach he takes to the recruiting process. He gives you a route tree to run and then you’ll send it to him. Then he evaluates your game deeper.”