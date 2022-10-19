An uncommitted recruit taking an official visit to a school that is in the midst of a coaching change is a rarity in college football. It happens, but recruits tend to want to see how situations play out first before dedicating one of their five allowed official visits to that school.

San Diego, California linebacker Victory Johnson (Cathedral Catholic High School) decided to go against that as the coaches he has been dealing with most remain on the staff at Colorado.

So, having only taken one official visit previously, the three-star recruit opted to head out to Boulder with his family last weekend to see the Buffaloes take on Cal. Boy, did he pick one heck of a weekend to make that trip.

The Buffs are taking a bit of a different approach to recruiting under interim head coach Mike Sanford. CU had a pair of official visitors on campus last weekend along with a host of underclassmen, and the staff continues to make new offers even after the dismissal of Karl Dorrell as the team's head coach.

There is still a lot to be determined for both the Buffs and Johnson, but his relationship with inside linebackers coach Mark Smith, plus the changes he noticed in the time since Dorrell was let go, helped push the 2023 prospect to make the trip out to Colorado last weekend.

"Specifically at Colorado, I didn't see, and I think a lot of people would agree, the way the defense was running it wasn't working very well," he said. "So when they made the coaching changes and installed a whole new defense in 10 days. The way they ran it and succeeded so well was really good to see and really inspiring."