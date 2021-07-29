California linebacker Tanner Salisbury enjoyed recent unofficial at CU
Things have been a bit quiet this recruiting cycle on the insider linebackers front but position coach Mark Smith doubtless is aiming to land one within Colorado's Class of 2022.
Southlake (Carroll) Texas prospect Avyonne Jones had been a target of his for some time, and when he de-committed from Oklahoma State in late May, penciling in an official visit at CU shortly thereafter, things appeared to be looking up.
However, Jones ultimately chose to commit to Wisconsin.
Kenny Soares, a three-star ATH from Connecticut, is another inside linebacker target of Smith's, one who just recently picked up an offer.
But significant progress seems to have been made already with Tanner Salisbury, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound recruit who was offered by Colorado in late March.
Unfortunately for Salisbury, a Southern California native who transferred from San Ramon Valley down to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana ahead of his junior season, he got injured shortly before the COVID-shortened spring 2021 campaign was set to kick off, sidelining him for its entirety.
Despite that, once Smith saw some practice film of him at inside linebacker, he offered.
The timing of Smith's offer, given the circumstances, as well as how he's been recruited by Colorado seems to have placed the Buffs in a good spot with him moving forward.
"When I got offered by them, it was right as I got hurt," Salisbury said. "I had a concussion one week before last season and I wasn’t able to play in any of the four or five games that we played, but through that all, (Smith) was super motivating, checking in on me and making sure I was good."
"That showed me the type of people that are at Colorado, just in how caring they are with their recruits.”
Salisbury admitted that not playing his junior year slowed things down his recruitment.
Currently, aside from the Buffaloes, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and Navy are some of his notable offers.
He did mention that California and USC along with a handful of other Pac-12 programs have been in touch and are eager to see some film of him — he transferred back to San Ramon Valley for his senior campaign — following a few games.
As he feels things out heading into this fall, the Buffaloes have stood out to him, especially after wrapping up an unofficial visit at CU earlier this week.
“I’ve narrowed it down a little bit," he said. "Colorado for sure is one of my top schools right now. Not playing last year kind of affected my recruiting but a few schools want to see my first couple of games. So, I’m waiting to see how that plays out but Colorado is for sure a top school right now.”
Smith in particular envisions Salisbury as the more roving inside linebacker within CU's defense, called the 'Mo.'
For reference, Oklahoma transfer Robert Barnes is expected to compete for the starter's gig at that spot this August.
“Coach Mark Smith has recruited me mostly at the ‘Mo’ position, one of their two inside linebackers," he said. "(Nate) Landman plays the ‘Mike’ and they’d have me at the ‘Mo,’ which is a more versatile inside backer that can cover. But I love the scheme and what they’ve been showing me. It’s been amazing to be recruited by them.”