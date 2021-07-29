California linebacker Tanner Salisbury enjoyed recent unofficial at CU

Things have been a bit quiet this recruiting cycle on the insider linebackers front but position coach Mark Smith doubtless is aiming to land one within Colorado's Class of 2022.

Southlake (Carroll) Texas prospect Avyonne Jones had been a target of his for some time, and when he de-committed from Oklahoma State in late May, penciling in an official visit at CU shortly thereafter, things appeared to be looking up.

However, Jones ultimately chose to commit to Wisconsin.

Kenny Soares, a three-star ATH from Connecticut, is another inside linebacker target of Smith's, one who just recently picked up an offer.

But significant progress seems to have been made already with Tanner Salisbury, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound recruit who was offered by Colorado in late March.

Unfortunately for Salisbury, a Southern California native who transferred from San Ramon Valley down to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana ahead of his junior season, he got injured shortly before the COVID-shortened spring 2021 campaign was set to kick off, sidelining him for its entirety.

Despite that, once Smith saw some practice film of him at inside linebacker, he offered.

The timing of Smith's offer, given the circumstances, as well as how he's been recruited by Colorado seems to have placed the Buffs in a good spot with him moving forward.