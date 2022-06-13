California DE Carson Mott enjoys unofficial visit with the Buffaloes

Over the last three or so weeks, California (Simi Valley) defensive end Carson Mott has seen firsthand the ups and downs that can often be handcuffed to going through the recruiting process.

Mott hasn't suffered from a lack of options or opportunity: quite the opposite. A third of the Pac-12 has offered him, as has Princeton , San Diego State, Nevada and others.

It's more so been the process of making a decision that he feels comfortable with that's proved to be borderline agonizing at times for the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder.

For context, Mott originally committed to Cal Berkeley at the start of May, but walked back from his pledge on the 23rd of that month.

"When I was younger, seeing kids get offers, it looks fun and all that but it’s a lot more stressful than I ever thought," he reflected.

Being back on the market now has Mott weighing other options.

“My mindset is just trying to keep everything as open as possible," he said. "...I’ve really only seriously visited Cal. I’ve been there twice and I like the school, but obviously things didn’t go as planned. I’m now trying to compare Cal and what I’ve seen there to other schools.”

Following his de-commitment from Cal, things heated up quickly for Mott.

Within a few days, Washington State, ASU and Colorado had all offered him.

As things pertain to the Buffaloes, over the last few weeks, Mott has began to craft relationships with his prospective future d-line coach in Boulder, Gerald Chatman, as well as Karl Dorrell.

“It’s been going really well," Mott said. "They treat me nicely and with respect. They want me, they’re always keeping up with me, I’m getting calls constantly and am talking with coach Dorrell. I met him Friday — they really like me up there, so I like the atmosphere that Colorado brings. They treat me really well.”