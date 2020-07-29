CUSportsNation - California ATH and CU target Kaylin Moore set to commit on Thursday morning

Now, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound prospect is set to make a commitment at 12 p.m. MST on Thursday, July 30.

In early May, Kaylin Moore, a 2021 ATH out of Westlake Village (Oaks Christina) California, picked up an offer from Demetrice Martin and Colorado.

Moore excelled on both sides of the ball for Oaks Christian as a junior, as offensively, he produced 408 yards and a pair of touchdowns at the wide receiver position. On defense, he played DB, where he registered 50 tackles, two picks and an impressive 16 pass breakups.

Martin offering him and serving as his primary recruiter seems evidence enough that the Buffaloes seek his services on defense.

With 15 offers in total, all of Moore's Power Five interest has come via the Pac-12, as he holds scholarship opportunities from CU, Oregon State, Washington State and California.

Central Michigan, Colorado State, Boise State and UNLV have also offered him.

Recently, Moore has participated in virtual visits with Boise State, which he toured on Tuesday and Colorado, which he was able to see on July 15.

One advantage the Buffs may have with Moore is 2020 signee Mister Williams, who graduated from Oaks Christian one year ahead of Moore.

""Ive tried to get him over here at CU ever since I committed but in general, I'm just happy for him no matter where he goes," Williams said. "But of course, I absolutely do want him here and to be a Buff."

Now, all eyes are focused at 11 a.m. PST and 12 p.m. MST, when Moore is set to announce where he'll be taking his talents on Twitter.