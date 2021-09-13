By the numbers: Colorado's defense through two games

It should go without saying that through two games, Colorado's defense has pulled its weight effectively and impressively so far this season.

While a litany of offensive struggles plagued CU's offense in Saturday's loss to No. 5 Texas A&M — and the 35 points put up in the season-opener vs. FCS program Northern Colorado also deserves to be taken with a grain of salt — the Buffs' defensively have been stingy.

In back-to-back games, CU has kept opposing offenses from eclipsing 300 yards of total offense for the first time since early 2018 against New Hampshire and UCLA.

On the whole, the Buffaloes performed pretty well against the Aggies, who racked up 57% (164 of 289) of their total offensive yards in the fourth quarter, and who didn't find the endzone for the first time until there was under three minutes remaining in the game.

"Defensively, I felt they played their butts off," Karl Dorrell said after the game. "I’m very proud of that."

Below is a by-the-stats look at how CU's defense has done in two games played this season.