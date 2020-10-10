CUSportsNation - Busting up plays in the backfield a priority for Chris Wilson's d-line

On Saturday, Buffs defensive line coach Chris Wilson and senior defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson spoke to the media after day two of fall camp. Both of them spoke highly of the position group's depth as well as its primary goal in 2020 — disrupt plays in the backfield.

Johnson is listed as a defensive tackle now as opposed to being an end last season. Per Wilson, it's nothing much to look into.

Will Johnson be doing anything differently, responsibility-wise, than last year?

“Really nothing," Wilson said. "For us, everybody is an X. You’re playing gaps. If you want to call it a tackle or if you want to call it a nose, it really doesn’t matter because the assignments aren’t really different. We’re very multiple — we’ll have a lot of guys doing ‘same as’ in multiple positions."

Wilson seems to be channeling his inner Brett Maxie in how he wants his guys to be able to rotate and play different spots.

Right on the note of his guys, Wilson has the benefit of all three of CU's starting defensive linemen — Johnson, sophomore nose tackle Jalen Sami and junior end Terrance Lang — back in 2020.

Plus, the guys lower on the depth chart — Jeremiah Doss, Na'im Rodman plus newcomer and JUCo transfer Justin Jackson — ready to contribute, as well.

Overall, Wilson is pleased with the structure of his room.

"I like the group of guys — I like their competitive edge, they’re working really hard every day and the biggest thing is how we’re transitioning to where we were a year ago to now," he said. "There’s a lot of good carryover. I’m excited about the group.”

The way Wilson put it, he wants his level of depth on the defensive line to be akin to 'the Chinese army — one million strong.'

Starting with the veterans and working down the depth chart, Wilson is adamant about creating as much competition as possible and has assured all of his guys that no one's starting gig is secure or safe.

“I really don’t have any starters right now," Wilson said. "I’ve got a depth chart and I’ve got guys playing reps. The beauty of this group is that everybody played reps last year, which is kind of a bonus for us. Those guys that had the most reps, they understand the scheme. But the balancing act right now is that the techniques are a little different."

"We’re trying to create as much competition as we can across the board. To me, when you can develop two-deep, three-deep on your roster, that’s when you become a championship-quality program.”