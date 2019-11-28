Three-star 2020 WR Montana Lemonious-Craig was in Boulder last weekend for an official visit. He, along with fellow Californians and 2020 recruits Semaj Verner, Mister Williams and Rezjohn Wright were all on hand to watch the Buffs deal visiting Washington a 20-14 loss. For Lemonious-Craig, he felt an alignment in attitude and collegiate goals with a number of Colorado coaches, a trend that highlighted a successful OV.

2020 WR Montana Lemonious-Craig (Rivals.com)

Lemonious-Craig said in particular, he's become closest to Darrin Chiaverini, his prospective position coach. “He keeps it real," Lemonious-Craig said. "He doesn’t sugarcoat anything. He wants to get you to the next level after college and that’s the goal. He wants to win — I want to win, too. (Head) Coach (Mel) Tucker’s building that program up there and there’s just going to be great things happening up there at Colorado...the thing about coach Chev is that he knows what he’s talking about — he knows football.” Lemonious-Craig stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs about 185 pounds. Through talking some Xs and Os with Chiaverini, he said that the latter envisions him as an outside receiver, able to use his size and strength to overpower CBs.

Montana Lemonious-Craig gives Inglewood their first lead of the game on a 5 yard touchdown catch his second of the night 34-27 Inglewood leads @breezepreps pic.twitter.com/MmeJE6mveF — Rice Bites (@calfladave22) November 23, 2019