CUSportsNation - Buffs won't play a non-conference foe this weekend; bye week looks likely

Buffs won't play a non-conference foe this weekend; bye week looks likely
Last Sunday, when the Pac-12 canceled Colorado's Nov. 21 game vs. Arizona State due to COVID concerns within the Sun Devils' locker room, at face value, it appeared like the Buffs were heading into a game-less weekend.
With a few relevant updates from both the Pac-12 CEO Group and Buffs athletic director Rick George, that does appear to be the most likely outcome.
Immediately after the CU vs. Arizona State game was canceled, speculation arose as to the Buffs' next move.
As the week went on, and both Wyoming and Colorado State had their respective weekend games against Utah State and UNLV canceled, the Cowboys and Rams started looking like viable sub-ins to play Colorado given their close geographical proximity to Boulder.
In the case of the Rams, a rescheduled Rocky Mountain Showdown certainly would be pleasing to both fan bases, as the original Sept. 3 game in Fort Collins was an early scheduling casualty when the Pac-12 axed all non-conference games in mid-July.
Of course, for Colorado to play either Wyoming or CSU, the Pac-12 CEO Group would need to vote to reverse its original stance made over the summer which eliminated non-conference games.
That clearance came on Thursday afternoon, with all Pac-12 Conference members receiving the necessary clearing to play non-conference opponents if necessary, with the following stipulations:
1. The non-conference opponent would have to adhere to Pac-12 COVID testing protocol and safety measures.
2. The game with a non-conference opponent would need to be a home match for the Pac-12 team, with the game also needing to be broadcast by a league affiliate.
3. In any given week, should another Pac-12 opponent become available after a game with a non-conference team had been scheduled, the conference game would have to be played instead.
UPDATE: Flexibility to schedule non-conference football games approved for #Pac12FB.
More info ➡️ https://t.co/MRmFjui9WR#BackThePac
Shortly after the Pac-12 made its announcement, George followed suit, explaining that Colorado would be choosing not to seek out a non-conference opponent in place of Arizona State.
“We are waiting out the day to make sure the other five Pac-12 games that are scheduled will go forth with no COVID issues, and that we would not be matched in a conference game," George said. "That being said, even though the conference has approved non-conference opponents if one can be found that satisfies the testing protocols the Pac-12 has in place for its members, we will not play a non-conference opponent this weekend."
“However, in the future if a similar instance arises, it would give us more time to prepare, but for now, we want to concentrate on game preparations for the USC game next Saturday in Los Angeles.”
Healing up some notable injuries clearly is an element to Colorado's decision, as wide receiver K.D. Nixon, tight end Brady Russell, defensive back Chris Miller plus centers Colby Pursell and Josh Jynes are all currently nursing ailments, having missed last week's game at Stanford or in Russell's case, left the game early with an injury.
Per George, if a future cancelation would further impact Colorado's football schedule, Colorado will remain open to considering trying to schedule an out-of-conference opponent.
