CUSportsNation - Buffs won't play a non-conference foe this weekend; bye week looks likely

With a few relevant updates from both the Pac-12 CEO Group and Buffs athletic director Rick George , that does appear to be the most likely outcome.

Last Sunday, when the Pac-12 canceled Colorado's Nov. 21 game vs. Arizona State due to COVID concerns within the Sun Devils' locker room, at face value, it appeared like the Buffs were heading into a game-less weekend.

Immediately after the CU vs. Arizona State game was canceled, speculation arose as to the Buffs' next move.

As the week went on, and both Wyoming and Colorado State had their respective weekend games against Utah State and UNLV canceled, the Cowboys and Rams started looking like viable sub-ins to play Colorado given their close geographical proximity to Boulder.

In the case of the Rams, a rescheduled Rocky Mountain Showdown certainly would be pleasing to both fan bases, as the original Sept. 3 game in Fort Collins was an early scheduling casualty when the Pac-12 axed all non-conference games in mid-July.

Of course, for Colorado to play either Wyoming or CSU, the Pac-12 CEO Group would need to vote to reverse its original stance made over the summer which eliminated non-conference games.

That clearance came on Thursday afternoon, with all Pac-12 Conference members receiving the necessary clearing to play non-conference opponents if necessary, with the following stipulations:

1. The non-conference opponent would have to adhere to Pac-12 COVID testing protocol and safety measures.

2. The game with a non-conference opponent would need to be a home match for the Pac-12 team, with the game also needing to be broadcast by a league affiliate.

3. In any given week, should another Pac-12 opponent become available after a game with a non-conference team had been scheduled, the conference game would have to be played instead.