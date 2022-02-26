Buffs top No. 2 Arizona, 79-63, capping an unforgettable Senior Night

Emotions and court stormings aside, Colorado's 79-63 victory over No. 2 Arizona on Senior Night will go down as one of the top wins in CU men's basketball program history. All images via Ron Chenoy, USA Today

CU's win tied 1992's upset over No. 2 Oklahoma State for the highest-ranked opponent the Buffaloes have ever taken down. The victory, with a sellout crowd of 11,079 witnessing a game full of excitement and emotion, brought back memories of Askia Booker's game-winning three-pointer to lift the Buffs over No. 6 Kansas in December of 2013. That game will maintain a special place on the Colorado all-time wins list, but the Buffs' upset of Arizona may well go down as being an even sweeter memory for fans, players and coaches alike. Following the win, the Buffs' four seniors each took turns addressing the crowd of students and fans assembled on Sox Walseth Court. After Benan Ersek, Will Loughlin and Elijah Parquet had taken turns celebrating with fans, the man of the hour, Evan Battey, took the microphone, attempting to encapsulate his Colorado career in a brief address. "He’s the mayor," Tad Boyle said after the game. "Everybody knows him, everybody loves him, and to see him get up on the scorer’s table tonight, address the crowd, and proclaim that he wants to be the head coach at the University of Colorado sometime — I mean, how many kids do that? He loves this place and he’s special. I love Evan Battey.”

Following the Buffs' ugly loss Thursday to the lowly ASU Sun Devils, a major recalibration was going to be needed if they were to stand a chance against Arizona. Boyle took one considerable step to provide that from the get-go, inserting true freshman Julian Hammond III for his first career start at point guard. Hammond III finished the night with seven points and had a number of nice defensive plays in the win. But aside from that, Colorado's players deserve the bulk of the credit. They held the Pac-12's most potent offensive team to a 39% make rate on the night, and Arizona was effectively held in check from long range, too, finishing with a 5-of-18 (28%) clip from beyond the arc. Sophomore forward Tristan da Silva led the Buffaloes with 19 points, with Jabari Walker contributed his Pac-12-leading 15th double-double of the year, finishing with 15 points (6-of-9) and 14 boards. Keeshawn Barthelemy, CU's normal starting point guard, scored 15 points off the bench, while Battey added 11 and K.J. Simpson scored 10. Colorado three-pointers did not fall often vs. U of A (4-of-15, 27%), but on the whole, the Buffs shot 48% (31-of-64) from the floor. The Buffs lit it up big time in the second half, shooting 65% (19-of-29) in the decisive final 20 minutes.

Things got off to a less-than-ideal start for the Buffaloes, who took over six minutes to hit their first field goal of the game, coming at the 13:44 mark off a Barthelemy layup. Arizona had built a quick 8-2 advantage leading into that moment, and within a few more minutes, the Buffs were leading by five, 16-11. The Wildcats would take a six-point lead, 33-27, with 2:17 left before halftime and maintained something of a comfortable lead over CU for the remainder of the half. After 20 minutes of play, Arizona led, 37-32. The Buffs (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) came out swinging to begin the second half, with Hammond III scoring a quick pair of baskets and da Silva hitting a second-chance layup to put the Buffs up, 43-42, with 17:16 to play. "We played (Arizona) close the first half (in Tucson) and kind of kicked it away the second half, but it's about progression," Battey said. "I said (at halftime), 'let's show some growth, let's show some maturity and show how far we've come after our last game.'" The game was by no means won at that point, but da Silva'a basket proved to be notable in that for the remainder of the game, Colorado maintained a lead over the visiting Wildcats. Simpson, who scored a then-career high 17 points at Arizona on Jan. 13, made his presence known in the second half of Saturday's game, too. After hitting a free throw to complete a three-point play, Simpson then managed a steal in the defensive zone before taking the ball downcourt and dunking it to the loud applause of Colorado's fans. The basket gave CU its biggest lead of the night, 54-46, with 13:33 to go.