Buffs to roll with weekly captains for the 2021 campaign

Last year, the Buffs went with weekly captains and Karl Dorrell indicated that he plans to do the same thing in 2021, with captains primarily selected from the Buffaloes' 22-member leadership group which is comprised of players from all classes, freshmen to seniors.

Heading into last year, Dorrell said that the leadership group was at 11 members; thus, it's now doubled in size.

“We have a really good leadership group that’s about 22 guys that really developed over the summer," Dorrell said. "I think it’s going to go week-by-week, like what we did a year ago but it’s probably going to be relatively within that group, who we really feel is demonstrating their quality of work, their productiveness, their leadership ability."

"Now, I’ve got 22 guys and a year ago, I only had half that number."

While there are no true freshmen in the group, second-year freshmen quarterback Brendon Lewis and cornerback Christian Gonzalez both are on it.

Dorrell admitted that traditionally, and dating back to his playing days at UCLA, a handful of captains are selected for the entirety of the season.

As far as he is concerned, captains at Colorado will need to prove that they deserve to lead the team during a game week.

"I want a number of leaders to help this team grow and be as good as it can be," Dorrell said. "To do that, you can’t really just landlock your captains for the season. I just believe in the guys that are really rising up and doing the things that are required for us to be successful, and doing it consistently."

"We have a group of those guys and they all should have the ability to lead us during a game week.”

Dorrell did leave the door open for other Buffs players to get a shot at being a weekly captain, even if they are currently looking in from the outside as far as being on the leadership council is concerned.

What's more, Dorrell hopes to expand the overall number of guys on that list, further spreading out the opportunity to be a weekly captain.

"We want to continue to add more into that group of 22, maybe some guys that are right there on the cusp of doing some really good things — those guys might even have a chance to be captains, too, if they end up playing at a high level and doing all the right things,” Dorrell said.