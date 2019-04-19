Buffs to host three important visitors this weekend
The Colorado Buffaloes will be hosting three recruits on campus this weekend, including an official visitor in quarterback Evan Simon from Manheim, Pennsylvania. CUSportsNation.com breaks down the key visitors for the Buffs.
RUNDOWN: The Buffs are recruiting nationally under Mel Tucker, and their pursuit of a quarterback target in Pennsylvania certainly reflects that. Simon is the No. 3 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 26 pro-style quarterback in the nation. Honestly, at this point I'm not too sure on where Colorado stands with Simon, but also, it's clear there is strong interest from both sides if they're getting him on campus for an official this early. Simon is one of Colorado's very top quarterback targets. Simon has visited Cincinnati, Rutgers, and Temple this spring for unofficial visits.
OFFER LIST: Cincinnati, Colorado, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Toledo, West Virginia, Bowling Green, UCONN, Lehigh, Temple
