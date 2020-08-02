CUSportsNation - Buffs to have the services of McKinley Wright IV in 2020-21

Yesterday brought a welcomed sigh of relief for Tad Boyle, Colorado's men's basketball program and its fans alike, as senior point guard McKinley Wright IV, after flirting with his professional prospects over the last few months, announced he was withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft. Wright IV thus will return to Colorado for his senior season.

McKinley Wright IV during a road game at UCLA on Jan. 30, 2020 (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

Tyler Bey, whose name has appeared regularly in NBA Mock Drafts for 2020, announced in late March that he'd be foregoing his senior campaign at Colorado. While there was never much doubt that Bey, who announced his intention to pass on his senior season on March 29, intended to keep his name in the NBA Draft pool, Wright IV's decision so close to the NCAA deadline (Aug. 3) for players to retain their collegiate eligibility had some biting their fingernails in anticipation of what he would ultimately do. It should go without saying how invaluable Wright IV has been to Colorado since his freshman season. Every year he's been at CU, he has led the Buffaloes in minutes played per game. Wright IV has totaled 501 assists in his career at CU, leading the Buffs every year in the category. Pending a healthy 2020-21 season on par with what he's done in his freshman through junior campaigns, Wright IV seems a sure bet to end his CU career as the university's all-time leader in assists. He trails current leader Jay Humphries (1980-1984) by 61 heading into this upcoming season.

I’m back 🖤



one last run... let’s get it BUFFNATION pic.twitter.com/V8f455Z7a8 — McKinley Wright IV (@kin_wright25) August 1, 2020

