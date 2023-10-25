In the middle of all the speed and talent in the Colorado receiving corps is the steady hand of the Buffs’ passing game: tight end Mikey Harrison.

Harrison, one of the few returning Buffs from last season, had yet to find a role in the offense in his first few seasons, spending the previous two years on special teams. Coming into 2023, he had just two career catches, but that didn’t stop Deion Sanders and tight ends coach Tim Brewster from noticing Harrison’s talent and making him one of CU’s featured weapons.

“Obviously, this is what I wanted going into the year,” Harrison said. “Ideally, we’d like to have one more win, especially in this most recent game. But, you know, I’ve enjoyed having an impact on this team so far, and hope to increase it through the next five games.”

Harrison has been the Buffs’ primary tight end all season, coming up big as a security blanket for quarterback Shedeur Sanders time and time again in the CU offense. Through seven games, Harrison has racked up 26 catches, 215 yards, and has established himself as a red zone target, equaling the team-lead with four touchdowns.

“I feel like as a player, you wanna have the confidence that you can go into any position and make an impact, and it just so happened to be at tight end this year,” Harrison said. “I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to be on the field at that position. I guess, to me, it just validated that I’m someone that can go in and have an impact on the game, no matter what position.”