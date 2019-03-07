CUSportsNation.com

Buffs targeting Louisiana CB Jacoby Wells
The Colorado Buffaloes became the first school to offer Harvey (La.) Helen Cox cornerback Jacoby Wells, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound 2020 prospect reported on social media last week.Wells thought he'd l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news