Buffs' target and three-star ATH James Shellman to commit Aug. 1
On June 30, three-star ATH James Shellman, a Savannah, Georgia, native, released his Top 6 on Twitter, narrowing down his options from 20-plus original scholarship offers.
Colorado made the cut, as did NC State, Syracuse, South Florida, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
No Order Top 6️⃣ @CoachZoller @IHSsharkFootbal @RussellEllingt4 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/0EsytcyxlN— James Shellman IV (@iv_shellman) June 30, 2019
At Islands High School east of Savannah, he was utilized as a wide receiver, defensive back and occasionally quarterback, with most of his plays as QB being direct snap rushes. He lists himself on Hudl as a strong safety and wideout.
Shellman is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He seems prepared to play either offense or defense in college and as of right now, does not have any visits lined up. That said, he announced on Twitter today that he'll be committing on August 1. The Buffs offered him back in March of this year.
Committing August 1st 📌 pic.twitter.com/WSQbsNOBTk— James Shellman IV (@iv_shellman) July 16, 2019
Hellman's full list of offers included Michigan, Ole Miss, Tulane, Colorado State, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Mercer.