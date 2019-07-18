At Islands High School east of Savannah, he was utilized as a wide receiver, defensive back and occasionally quarterback, with most of his plays as QB being direct snap rushes. He lists himself on Hudl as a strong safety and wideout.

Shellman is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He seems prepared to play either offense or defense in college and as of right now, does not have any visits lined up. That said, he announced on Twitter today that he'll be committing on August 1. The Buffs offered him back in March of this year.