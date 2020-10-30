CUSportsNation - Buffs tap senior Sam Noyer as starting QB to open up season vs. UCLA

It's no understatement that Buffs senior quarterback Sam Noyer has had one of the most wacky, roundabout journeys to being named a Division I, Pac-12 starter. On Friday, head coach Karl Dorrell announced that he, QBs coach Danny Langsdorf and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini had all conferred and decided that Noyer will start against UCLA on Nov. 7.

Colorado senior quarterback Sam Noyer, who was announced as the team's starter on Friday morning (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Noyer's had an interesting experience over the last year and a half. This past August, former head coach Mel Tucker moved him to safety, where he saw action in four games last year. In December, he opted to hit the transfer portal. From there, he graduated from Colorado with a degree in Strategic Communications and had even moved back home to Beaverton, Oregon, before ultimately deciding in the spring to re-join the team. Now, after all of that, he will start for Colorado next Saturday evening against the Bruins. "Definitely, (there were) high emotions," he said. "When I found out, I celebrated for a couple hours and then (went) back to work. The second part is that I didn’t know if I was going to be a Buff again. There was a time where I didn’t think this was possible but I’m just glad I made the decision to come back here and that things worked out. Now I’ve got to go prove it.” Dorrell indicated that the competition between Noyer and junior Tyler Lytle was neck and neck throughout the first few weeks of camp.



Noyer beat out junior Tyler Lytle for season opener starting QB duties (Courtesy of CU athletics)