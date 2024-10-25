Buffs, Tad Boyle add to 2025 class with commitment from center Tacko Fawaz

As the early signing period draws near, Colorado added yet another piece to its now five-man recruiting class for 2025. Friday, three-star big man Tacko Fawaz announced his commitment to the Buffs as the latest member of the class to join CU this fall.

Fawaz was only offered by Colorado a few weeks ago, but the Buffs moved quickly to get him on campus for a visit leading to his decision to commit Friday. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center prospect from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona also holds offers from Villanova, SMU, Utah, Oklahoma State, St. John's, Cal, Providence and Seton Hall.

CU head coach Tad Boyle and his staff have focused primarily on wing players in the class with four commitments from guards up to this point in the cycle, so there had been a clear need for a member of the frontcourt among the group.

Fawaz shined in the recent Border League event in Las Vegas last weekend, and earned praise from Rivals' Jason Jordan for his performance there for Dream City Christian.

"The 6-foot-11 center has officially upgraded from potential to actualization, producing consistently over the summer and now at the Border League," Jordan wrote. "He’s improved his footwork and he’s got great instincts on the offensive glass. He proved to be a capable rebounder and brought elite energy on the defensive end.

Though his ability to score will need to continue to develop when he arrives in Boulder, Fawaz should provide immediate help on the defensive end of the floor with his size and skill set as a rim protector.

He joins a CU recruiting class that also includes three-star guards Josiah Sanders, Jalin Holland, Ian Inman and Isaiah Johnson.

All five prospects will have an opportunity to sign with the Buffs when the early signing period opens up next month.