Buffs suffer massive second half collapse at UCLA in 44-20 loss

At halftime, leading UCLA, 20-10, the Buffaloes appeared to be in pretty good shape to keep their 2021 bowl hopes alive.

After all, by the halfway point of Saturday evening’s game in Pasadena, the Buffs’ 20 points represented a season-high that the offense had managed in the first half this season.

But as the second half got underway, very quickly momentum began to shift considerably into UCLA’s camp.

On both offense and defense, the Buffaloes suffered breakdowns that allowed a competitive game to turn into a complete blowout, with the Bruins going on to score 34 unanswered points from the beginning of the third quarter.

Offensively, CU managed just 117 yards in the final 30 minutes of play after putting up a respectable 242 yards in the first half.

Quarterback Brendon Lewis was efficient in the first half, completing numerous short-yardage passes as well as a deep shot to Daniel Arias in the second quarter that went for 42 yards.

With 57 seconds left before halftime, the Buffs held a 20-7 lead.

Colorado wound up allowing a field goal to UCLA as the second quarter ended, which turned out to be the first of five consecutive scoring drives the Bruins mounted leading well into the fourth quarter.

It also marked the first if many drives that the Bruins would move the ball, on the ground and through the air, with impunity.

“We played a decent first half,” Karl Dorrell said after the game. “I thought, offensively, there were definitely some positive signs. We got some run game established. We hit a few things in the passing game, but it was good to churn out some points and get some drives going.”

“We knew that, coming into halftime, it would still be a tremendous – we tried to approach it as a 0-0 game and to come out with a blank slate to win the second half. That’s where we didn’t get the job executed the way that we thought we would.”