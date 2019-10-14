Colorado strong safety Aaron Maddox, who suffered a severe leg laceration after colliding with the metal base of a industrial-sized fan on the Air Force sidelines a few weeks ago against the Falcons, was active this past Friday vs. Oregon.

Maddox details how close he came to suffering a potential long term and career-altering injury.

"If (the cut) had been a little bit to my left, an inch more to my left, it would have hit a very important nerve that helps me pick my foot (up and down) and whatnot, and may not have been able to play football the same...I was very fortunate to not cut any bone, nerves arteries and (have) it be a straight flesh would."

Maddox was originally estimated to miss over a month, perhaps longer.