Buffs show glimpse of offensive efficiency on opening drive of second half

Colorado's opening possession to begin the second half Saturday evening at Arizona State resulted in an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that saw the Buffs run the ball with impunity against the Sun Devils.

Redshirt sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard finished Saturday's game at ASU with 35 yards on 12 carries; 20 of those yards came on back-to-back rushes on CU's opening possession of the second half (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Tailbacks Jarek Broussard and Alex Fontenot both exploited wide open holes to move the chains, while a reverse to freshman wideout Ty Robinson was the longest play of the drive, gaining 26 yards. By the time Fontenot lunged into the endzone for six points on 3rd and 1 from the ASU 1-yard line to cap the drive, it marked the first CU touchdown scored since the first quarter on Sept. 11 against Texas A&M. Over two hours of pure game time (nine quarters of play) dating back to the loss to the Aggies had passed before the Buffs finally scored another touchdown in 2021. Rest assured, for players and coaches alike, finding moral victories in the aftermath of a 35-13 loss is a far-from-pleasant task. However, for this Colorado offensive unit, struggling as it has so far, even the tiniest baby step towards some efficiency — case in point, that early third quarter touchdown drive — has to be interpreted as a positive. "I was really encouraged when we came out of halftime with the ball and we went downfield and scored," Karl Dorrell said after the game. "That was more reminiscent of what we saw a year ago with how we played and the rushing game leading the way."

Junior tailback Alex Fontenot posted a 4.6 YPC average, taking 14 handoffs for 65 yards (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)