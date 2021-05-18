Buffs set to host versatile ILB Braydon Brus for late June official visit
Colorado's recruiting history with three-star Class of 2022 linebacker Braydon Brus goes way back, as last year in May, the Buffs issued him his first Division I offer. Now, Brus has over a dozen o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news