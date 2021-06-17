Buffs secure $12 million investment via naming rights deal with UC Health

The agreement dictates that moving forward, Colorado's Champions Center will be renamed the UC Health Champions Center.

On Thursday, Colorado's Board of Regents authorized CU Boulder to progress with a planned expansion with healthcare partner UC Health.

For CU athletics, the pertinent financial impact will come via an annual $600,000 contribution from UC Health in support of the partnership, amounting to $9 million over a 15-year period.

Additionally, UC Health issued a $3 million gift contribution to the CU Athletics Sustainable Excellence Fund (SEF).

The SEF has been utilized over the years to support scholarship endowments and campus improvements, such as the original construction of the Champions Center, which opened in 2015.

UCHealth has been Colorado's official healthcare partner since 2016.

Also notable within the agreement are "opportunities for health and wellness programming and unique experiences that encourage health."

Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George both commented on the newly announced expanded partnership.

“I am thrilled to see our bond with UCHealth strengthened,” said DiStefano. “CU Boulder and UCHealth are both leaders in advancing the public good in Colorado, and we’re excited for the new innovations this partnership will spark in improving the health and wellness of our students, faculty, staff and all Coloradans.”

“Construction of the Champions Center proved transformational for our athletic department, and it’s fitting that we now have a great partner in UCHealth that will help us sustain this great asset for our student-athletes and coaches for years to come,” said George. “Our partnership with UCHealth has been great, and we’re so happy that they saw the value in making it even more prominent.”