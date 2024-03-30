Colorado broke plenty of new ground under JR Payne this season.

They started the season 20-3 and reached as high as No. 3 in the AP Poll. They have been ranked in the top 25 every single week of the season, all while navigating maybe the most formidable iteration of the Pac-12 ever. All of those things marked new ground in the JR Payne era at CU. But the ending looked eerily similar.

Deja vu struck in the Sweet 16 for the Buffs, as they were eliminated by Caitlin Clark and No. 1-seed Iowa, 89-68, Saturday in Albany a year after the Hawkeyes took down the Buffs in the Sweet 16 in Seattle.

“It is tough. You never want to go out like that,” Jaylyn Sherrod said after her final college game. “But there was some things that we can all look back at it now and say there was some things we could have done better. But at the end of the day, I'm proud of this team, proud of how we came out. No quit whatsoever in this ballclub. There's always things to be critical of after a loss, but it is what it is.”

In last year’s game, the Buffs hung around for a majority of the game and even took a lead into the half. Clark was ready to ensure that Iowa wouldn’t have to play under similar stress Saturday. The Iowa star was masterful right from the opening tip, controlling every possession while the Buffs scrambled to keep up on the other end.

Colorado (24-10) actually jumped out to a lead on the first possession of the game, on a free throw by Aaronette Vonleh, but it would be the last advantage they would see all afternoon. In the first two minutes, Clark scored a pair of buckets and assisted on another to Kate Martin, helping Iowa jump out to a 9-3 lead.

The Hawkeyes (32-4) continued to play at their rapid pace throughout the first quarter, and the Buffs were happy to run with them. Colorado used that tempo to get some easy looks of its own as well, even cutting the Iowa lead down to just three near the end of the quarter, but Clark had the answer once again. She found Martin for a 3-pointer in the corner, and then finished the quarter with a wicked bounce pass to Hannah Stuelke for a layup to give the Hawkeyes a 22-14 lead after one.

“It's one thing to guard a great scorer, it's another thing to guard the leading assist getter in America as well,” Payne said. “That's what I think makes her so deadly is not just the scoring, which in and of itself is pretty incredible, but it's the ability to — if you can stunt that or stilt that a little bit — she's going to find the person that's open.”

Martin and Stuelke continued to apply the pressure to start the second, each scoring baskets to begin the quarter to extend the run to 10-0 and the lead to 13. Bri McLeod, in for the foul-ridden Vonleh and Quay Miller, stopped the bleeding with a bucket, but the Buffs were behind the 8-ball at that point.