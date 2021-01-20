CUSportsNation - Buffs reportedly close to hiring Joe Bowden as LBs coach

With the recent departure of defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyson Summers , who was relieved of his duties on Jan. 13 after two years with the Buffaloes, a report surfaced Wednesday morning that Colorado was close to finding a new coach to oversee the linebackers in current Missouri Baptist defensive coordinator Joe Bowden .

Hearing #Colorado is expected to hire former NFL linebacker Joe Bowden as a linebackers coach, per source. Bowden has been defensive coordinator at Missouri Baptist. Coached LBs with the Rams and 49ers from 2012 to 2016. Outgoing DC Tyson Summers had coached Colorado's ILBs.

Bowden joined the Missouri Baptist staff in 2017, where he has served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since.

The Spartans, who compete in the NAIA, had their usual fall season pushed back to the spring as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri Baptist's first game of the year, slated for Feb. 13 against Madonna University, was recently cancelled and so as of now, a Feb. 27 showdown with Olivet Nazarene will serve as the Spartans' season opener.

Bowden, 50, previously coached inside linebackers with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. From 2012-2015, he was the assistant linebackers coach with the St. Louis Rams while he coached at Central Oklahoma, overseeing the secondary, from 2006-2008.

A fifth-round selection in the 1992 NFL Draft, Bowden played for the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1992-1999 and the Dallas Cowboys in 2000.

In total, he played 139 NFL games, racking up 433 tackles.

He was a collegiate standout at Oklahoma, earning Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1991 as well as All-American and All-Big Eight recognition.

Interestingly, Bowden was at Oklahoma at the same time of CU defensive line coach Chris Wilson, who lettered at linebacker with the Sooners between 1988-1991. Wilson, like Bowden, was a 1992 NFL Draft pick and earned All-Big Eight honors three times in college.

With Wilson considered to be a strong in-house candidate to take over at defensive coordinator for Colorado, hiring Bowden could be seen as evidence Dorrell is allowing Wilson to bring in a subordinate familiar to him as he prepares to take the reins of calling the defensive shots in Boulder.

The news about Bowden is the first such coaching news to surface for Colorado, which still needs to find a new tight ends coach, as Taylor Embree has accepted an offer to join the New York Jets as running backs coach.

Finally, a strength & conditioning coordinator also still needs to be hired, as Dorrell and five-year incumbent Drew Wilson parted ways a few weeks ago, as well.