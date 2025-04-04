Buffs receivers excel during Colorado pro day

Colorado had its pro day showcase Friday, displaying just over a dozen players for NFL scouts. The event was also partially broadcast on NFL Network.

One of the most notable names working out was Travis Hunter, who did not do any testing or measurements but did run routes and catch passes in front of the media and scouts. Alongside Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester, Hunter caught passes from star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders also did not do testing or measurements but did throw to the receivers.

Hunter was mostly limited to shorter routes during his time on field with not a whole lot being left for him to showcase after a stellar two-season campaign in Boulder which included winning the Heisman Trophy. He mostly was just showing off to the scouts, running fancy but somewhat impractical releases and catching without gloves.

Friday’s showcase was never going to drastically move the needle in either direction without measurements and testing, but it was definitely entertaining to see Hunter catching passes from Sanders one last time.

As usual, coach Deion Sanders had praise for both Hunter and his son, calling them the “surest bets” in the draft.

Horn Jr. had a great performance in front of scouts, posting a 4.40 unofficial 40-yard dash time and making some spectacular catches from Sanders in the throwing and receiving portion of the showcase. He also added a backflip as a celebration to his highlight reel for good measure. Horn missed the last four games of the regular season with an injury before appearing sparingly in the Alamo Bowl.

“I can bring a lot, you know?” Horn said after his performance. “Special teams, receiving, blocking, just about everything, you know? And I’m fearless.”

As a premier returner and an eager blocker, there is definitely a spot for Horn on an NFL roster as a depth contributor and special teamer. He can be a great pickup for a team on day three of the draft and see playing time from day one.

Sheppard also had himself a great day. Posting 48 catches, 621 yards and six touchdowns in his sole season in Boulder in a very crowded receiver room was no small feat. His knack for turning 50/50 plays in his favor was also already noticeable on tape, and he had some nice measurements to add on to his resumé. Although, he did have the first drop of the day on a deep pass close to the right sideline.

He measured at 6-foot-4, ran a 4.54-second unofficial 40-yard dash, posted a 40.5-inch vertical, and had a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. The latter two measurements would have put him third and fourth at the NFL combine, respectively. He displayed excellent athleticism, strong hands and great deep ball tracking during the throwing portion. With the tape he already has on the field and this workout, there will be a team that is interested in trying to maximize his physical traits alongside his on-field talent.

Wester was a breakout star in 2024. Coming from FAU, he had one last year to showcase that he is a capable NFL receiver, and he more than did that with Colorado. And on Friday, he was electric with the ball in his hands and showcased his elite quickness in front of scouts.

He didn’t necessarily do anything that jumped off the board and will elevate his stock by a round, but he also didn’t disappoint. Today more so just continued to show what scouts already knew Wester could do.

“I’m a separator, for real,” Wester said on what he showed NFL scouts. “And I’m an all-around receiver. I can go get the deep ball, work underneath and intermediate.”

He also showed willingness to play on special teams to get playing time.

“Special teams is gonna get me in the door early,” he said. “And that’s something I knew coming into college. That’s how I started my college career off with mostly special teams reps.”

There is a realistic chance that all of the draft-eligible receivers end up being selected in just a few weeks’ time. After Hunter, it’s really a toss-up as to who gets drafted and at what point. If any do happen to slip through the draft, they are sure to be a priority in the undrafted free agent market.