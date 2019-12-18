2020 TE and CU commit Caleb Fauria , the soon-to-be Buffalo who out of this incoming class lives furthest away from Boulder, this morning signed an NLI from Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Fauria is a legacy player for Colorado, as his dad Christian played TE for the Buffs in the early 1990s. Caleb committed to Colorado back in June and was Tucker's sixth verbal pledge in the Class of 2020.

With the loss of senior TEs Beau Bisharat and Jalen Harris, the Buffaloes are somewhat shorthanded at the position, with Brady Russell, who will in 2020 be a junior, being the team's lone experienced tight end.

Fauria, at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, has the build of a more TE/WR hybrid that can be a unique offensive weapon in Jay Johnson's offense. It might be fair to say he's more offensive oriented than Russell, but regardless, Fauria will benefit from working in the same room as the former, who has impressed with his ability to do just about anything asked of him offensively.