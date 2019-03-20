CUSportsNation.com

By: Neill Woelk, Contributing Editor

BOULDER — D'Shawn Schwartz and McKinley Wright IV each scored 19 points and Tyler Bey recorded his 16th double-double of the season Tuesday night to lead the Buffs to a 78-73 win over Dayton in a first-round NIT game at the CU Events Center.

Bey had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Schwartz had two 3-pointers in a decisive 8-0 Colorado run down the stretch.

Colorado improved to 22-12 with the win and will now face the winner of Wednesday night's Alabama-Norfolk State game in the second round.

In a game that featured 18 lead changes and 10 ties, the Buffs finally created some breathing room down the stretch after trailing by as much as seven early in the second half.

Colorado took the lead for good, 64-63, on a Daylen Kountz baseline drive and dunk with 6:26 to go. The Buffs then extended the lead to 74-65 with an 8-0 run, capped by Schwartz's third 3-pointer of the half and fifth of the game with 2:08 to play.

CU then held the Flyers off down the stretch to earn another NIT game.

Colorado fell behind early and trailed by as much as eight in the first half, 23-15, after the Flyers hit 10 of their first 13 field goals.

But the Buffs slowly chipped away at the lead, finally putting together a 10-0 run to turn a 30-23 deficit into a 33-30 lead with 2:18 to go. Bey, who had 10 points and 11 rebounds before half, started the run with two free throws, Schwartz added a 3-pointer and Strating scored five points in the run.

Dayton finally ended the run with three points from Toppin before Colorado added four more points and the Flyers got a bucket just before the buzzer to send CU into the locker room with a 37-35 lead.

NEXT UP: The Buffs will face the winner of Wednesday night's Alabama-Norfolk State game in the second round. If Alabama wins, the Buffs will travel to Tuscaloosa. If Norfolk State wins, the Buffs will host. The date is yet to be determined.