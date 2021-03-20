CUSportsNation - Buffs pummel Georgetown, advance to Round of 32 for first time since 2012

For Colorado, a team with inconsistency demons, to start the first NCAA Tournament game in half a decade in such a manner was nothing short of ominous.

Seconds into the game, as the Buffs brought the ball up for the first possession of the game, Eli Parquet got pickpocketed and Georgetown converted a turnover into a quick two points.

Ten minutes later, the Buffs were well en route to kicking their feet up for the rest of the first half and in time, the rest of the game.

Colorado, powered by high-octane offense and stout defense, led by 24 at halftime and cruised past the Hoyas, 96-73. Four players scored in the double digits while McKinley Wright IV turned in a double-double of 12 points and 13 assists.

The Buffaloes now head to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Colorado poured cool water all over Georgetown’s recent hot streak that took it through the Big East Tournament and into March Madness, with an automatic bid, suffocating the Hoyas with a 53% make rate in the opening half, which included an astounding 65% (11-of-17) mark from long range.

Jabari Walker and D’Shawn Schwartz were both particularly hot from deep early on, evidenced by their four made three-pointers apiece in the first half.

The two enjoyed a friendly offensive competition for the remainder of the game, with Walker dropping a career and team-high 24 points, shooting 9-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-5 from deep.

Schwartz was right behind him, contributing 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

On the defensive side of things, after allowing some early rebounds to Hoyas big man Qudus Wahab, the Buffs hunkered down, limiting Georgetown to only eight made field goals in the first 20 minutes (8-of-26, 31%).

Dallas Walton scored seven early points as the second half got underway, putting the Buffs up, 54-27 with a bit less than 18 minutes left in the game.

Suffice to say, the Hoyas were too shell shocked by their massive halftime deficit to much of anything in terms of mounting a viable comeback later in the game.

If Georgetown indeed did anything worthy of the word “comeback,” it would have come near the 10-minute mark of the second half, when the Hoyas closed their gap to 18 points.

Of course, making a comeback was going to be hard to do given the Buffs ended the game with a shooting percentage north of 60%, which included a 64% make rate from long range.

Colorado will take on No. 4 seed Florida State in the Round of 32 this upcoming Monday, March 22, at a time to be determined.

This story will be updated shortly.